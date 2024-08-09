AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets bail





The order was delivered by a bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan.





Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, had raised apprehension that witnesses may be influenced. ASG Raju said that some important witnesses can be examined. He further added that these witnesses could be influenced. He also said that there is evidence that he has destroyed phone records.

The Supreme Court today granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia on his petition challenging the Delhi High Court order rejecting bail in the excise policy irregularities cases.