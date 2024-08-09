Aamir Khan at Supreme Court ahead of 'Laapataa Ladies' screening

"I don't want a stampede in the court but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film," the CJI said.





The film, a heartwarming, empowering take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey, is produced by Rao's Kindling Productions and Khan's Aamir Khan Productions.





The top court will screen the film for judges, their families and officials of its registry on Friday afternoon.





"As part of the activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024 in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," said a communication circulated by the administration section of the apex court.





Rao said to see the film get screened for the judges at the top court was a "rare honour".





"It fills my heart with immense pride to see Laapataa Ladies making history by being screened at the Supreme Court of India. I am deeply grateful to the honourable Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for this rare honour," Rao said in a statement.





The filmmaker said that while she had hoped the story to resonate deeply, the outpouring of love from audiences has exceeded her expectations.