RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2nd SC hackathon to focus on using AI
August 09, 2024  12:30
image
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday announced the second hackathon of the Supreme Court, which will focus on use of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the functioning of the top court. 

At the outset of the day's proceedings, the CJI said AI will be used to streamline the functioning of the apex court's registry to deal with issues like removal of defects (in petitions) and formatting and sorting of the judicial records". 

The hackathon of the top court, which is being organised in the 75th year of the Supreme Court's establishment, will be held in association with the Centre's MyGov' application, Justice Chandrachud said. 

"This time the hackathon will focus on use of AI to streamline the functioning of the registry (of the SC) for things like removal of defects and formatting and sorting of petitions. So we are completely moving to an AI-based model. I request all the innovative young minds to please participate... Last date to submit is August 31 and the assessment will be done on September 14," he said. 

"All innovative young minds should participate. By young minds, I do not mean young in age," the CJI said in a lighter vein. 

Hackathon is commonly known as a "codefest". It is a social coding event held to bring computer programmers and other interested people together to improve upon or build a new software program.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv
All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv

While the electric version will open for bookings starting August 12, the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts will make their debut after September 2, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

'The Wedding Is Not Immediately'
'The Wedding Is Not Immediately'

'My boy doesn't show his feelings to anyone but I knew he was unhappy.' 'To see him smile again... Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple.'

Volume growth, lower costs positive for Coal India's outlook
Volume growth, lower costs positive for Coal India's outlook

Coal India's (CIL's) revenue for the first quarter of 2024-25 (Q1FY25) came in at Rs 36,500 crore, up 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 3 per cent sequentially, which was in line with consensus. The blended average selling price...

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Love, Lies And Crocodiles
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Love, Lies And Crocodiles

Taapsee, Vikrant, Sunny are a fine fit on their own as well as around each other and prove themselves to be well equipped to survive the air of double dealing. What's missing is sizzle, feels Sukanya Verma..

'We Are Happy With Silver'
'We Are Happy With Silver'

'It's not about winning a gold or silver, but about winning a medal, and he did his best.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances