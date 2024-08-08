RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt
August 08, 2024  21:14
Muhammad Yunus (second from left)/Reuters
Muhammad Yunus (second from left)/Reuters
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'. 

The economist-turned-politician was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. 

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

With 9 victims in a year, serial killer puts Bareilly on edge
With 9 victims in a year, serial killer puts Bareilly on edge

Nine women have been killed in the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area since last year and police suspect they all have been perpetrated by the same person who strangled all his/her victims, at least one, by her own saree.

Realtors cheer Centre's LTCG tax decision
Realtors cheer Centre's LTCG tax decision

The government's move to tweak the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regime proposed in the Finance Bill 2024 and re-introduce the indexation benefit is likely to boost the investments and spur housing sales in the country, industry...

Delhi police procure 700 face detection CCTV cameras for I-Day security
Delhi police procure 700 face detection CCTV cameras for I-Day security

While the north district will get 346 Closed Circuit Television cameras, the central district will be allotted 354 cameras, officials said.

'A feat for generations': Modi hails hockey heroes
'A feat for generations': Modi hails hockey heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for securing the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

In Pictures - India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze
In Pictures - India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze

India's men's hockey team clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years after a come-from-behind 2-1 victory win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh a fitting farewell in Paris on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances