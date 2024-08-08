Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt





The economist-turned-politician was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.





Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending. -- PTI

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.