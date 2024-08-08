RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Youth drowns in Ganga while immersing father's ashes
August 08, 2024  20:55
A 22-year-old man drowned in the Ganga here while immersing the ashes of his deceased father in the holy river as part of last rites, police said on Thursday. 

The incident took place at Brajghat on Wednesday evening when Arjun Vaid had reached there for the last rites of his father Babli Vaid (55) who passed away a day earlier due to cardiac arrest, they said. 

"After performing the last rites, when Arjun was immersing his father's ashes in the Ganga, he drowned in the flow of water. The divers present on the spot tried rescue him but he died," circle officer (Garh Mukteshwar) Ashutosh Shivam said. 

Their family lives in the Pilakhuwa area of the district. -- PTI
