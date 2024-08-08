RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman accuses lawyer of raping her in Delhi court
August 08, 2024  22:24
Representational image
Representational image
A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a lawyer inside his chamber at Tis Hazari Court in north Delhi, the police said on Thursday. 

The woman in her complaint said that the accused called her on the pretext of giving her a job on July 27 but forced himself on her, they said. 

The woman said the lawyer threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the assault. He gave her Rs 1,500 and asked her to leave, an officer said, citing the woman's complaint. 

The woman, after reaching her home, informed her aunt about the incident, who then approached the police. 

A case has been registered at Sabji Mandi Police Station and a probe is underway, the officer added.
