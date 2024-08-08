Will ask Vinesh to be ready for next Olympics: Uncle





On Haryana CM's announcement to confer all the benefits to Vinesh Phogat: "It's a good initiative by the CM. He has accepted the fact that she has got the silver medal. It's a good step and I support this. I thank the Haryana govt, it'll encourage other athletes if such things ever happen to them."

Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat on her retirement: "Olympic Gold medal was confirmed this time but she got disqualified. It hurts and hence she has decided this. Once she is back, we all will try to make her understand if she is ready to contest in the next Olympics."