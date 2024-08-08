Wayanad landslides: Kerala HC to register case

The Kerala high court on Thursday registered a case on its own over the massive landslides that ravaged the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30, which has claimed the lives of at least 226 persons and displaced thousands of people.





A bench of justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and V M Syam Kumar directed the court's registrar general to register a case based on media reports.





The division bench will consider the matter on Friday morning.





According to officials, the number of deaths due to the devastating landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30 has increased to 226.





As many as 138 people are still missing, as per Wednesday's figures released by the local administration. -- PTI

