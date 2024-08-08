RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vinesh Phogat is champion for us: Haryana govt
August 08, 2024  08:26
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like an Olympic medal winner and all respect, rewards and facilities that the state government gives to Olympic silver medalists "will be gratefully given to Vinesh Phogat as well."

Taking to social media platform X, the Haryana Chief Minister wrote, "Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play the final of the Olympics but she is a champion for all of us.

He further said, "Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medalist. All the respect, rewards and facilities that the Haryana government gives to the Olympic silver medalist will be gratefully given to Vinesh Phogat as well. We are proud of you Vinesh!"
