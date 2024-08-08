RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vinesh appeals to CAS over disqualification
August 08, 2024  08:20
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the 50 kg category final at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat, who was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.Earlier, Dinshaw Pardiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Olympic contingent, revealed that Phogat exceeded the weight limit by 2.7 kg after her semi-final bout. 

He added that efforts were made to reduce her weight by restricting her food and water intake.According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected on Thursday morning.

"Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, asking for the silver medal. CAS will give its verdict tomorrow morning," the source told ANI.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.
