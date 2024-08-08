RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uddhav Thackeray meets Vice President Dhankhar
August 08, 2024  21:49
Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi. 

Thackeray met the vice president at his official residence and was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and their son Aditya. 

Shiv Sena-UBT sources said the vice president has expressed the desire to meet Thackeray, who has been camping in the national capital for the past three days. 

They said Dhankhar was an admirer of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hasina will be back in Bangladesh soon, says son
Hasina will be back in Bangladesh soon, says son

Sheikh Hasina, who quit as prime minister and fled Bangladesh, will be back in the country as soon as democracy is restored, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Thursday and blamed Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, for fuelling the...

CAS to deliver verdict on Vinesh's appeal on Friday
CAS to deliver verdict on Vinesh's appeal on Friday

A positive outcome for Vinesh could overturn the disqualification and award her a joint-silver medal.

Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat loses in semis
Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat loses in semis

Aman Sehrawat's Olympic dream suffers a setback as he is comprehensively outclassed by top seed Rei Higuchi

Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt
Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

Ambanis most valuable among family businesses in India
Ambanis most valuable among family businesses in India

At Rs 25.75 lakh crore, the Ambani family has become the most valuable family business in the country, says a report released on Thursday. The Bajaj family comes second in the Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances