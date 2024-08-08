RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Swift restoration of peace need of the hour: Rahul congratulates Yunus
August 08, 2024  23:58
Professor Muhammad Yunus/File image
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government and said that a swift restoration of peace in the country is the need of the hour.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina, who abruptly resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil with deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. 

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Congratulations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government." 

He added, "A swift restoration of peace and normalcy is the need of the hour." Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban." -- PTI
