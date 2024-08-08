Supply of Hilsa from Bangladesh to Kolkata stops





As per information from the officials, fish have not been arriving in large quantities from Bangladesh to the Howrah fish market which has led to the fish traders in Kolkata facing huge losses.





This has led to the halt of the import and export in the last four to five days. An average loss of crores of rupees has been incurred every day.





The sale of various fishes including the Hilsa, which is in huge demand, has come to a standstill. Syed Anwar Maqsood, Secretary of the Fish Importer's Association said that for the last month due to the protests, there has been a huge drop in the import and export of the fishes.





Speaking to ANI, Maqsood said "We are in the business of exporting and importing fish from Bangladesh. For the last one month, ever since protests have started there, the market has been affected. In these conditions in Bangladesh, our export and import of fish have taken a hit."





Further, he added that earlier, 100 to 110 metric tonnes of different fish would be sent and brought back to Bangladesh.





"Earlier every day, about 100 to 110 metric tons of fish of different types was sent from here and brought back from Bangladesh. We are not able to send it now, due to which we are incurring a daily loss of lakhs of rupees," he said.





He also said that on the occasion of Durga Puja, the association would write to the Government of Bangladesh for permission of the sale the Hilsa fish for a month, but due to the current situation, the fish would not be available.

