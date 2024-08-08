RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 cr for Kerala relief fund
August 08, 2024  19:37
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting him to accept his contribution of Rs 15 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund following landslides in Wayanad district. 

Chandrasekhar, currently lodged in Mandoli jail in New Delhi, said he is "highly pained" to see what Kerala is going through and wants to extend support at this time of need. 

His advocate Anant Malik confirmed that the letter was written by Chandrasekhar. 

"I am hereby requesting to accept my contribution of Rs 15 crore towards the relief fund, from my foundation today, addressed in favour of Chief ministers, distress relief fund... Apart from the above-mentioned contribution being done today, I also pledge my support for further contribution to build 300 houses for the affected on an immediate basis, (sic)" the letter stated. 

Contending that the contribution was from "legitimate business accounts", Chandrasekhar requested the state government to accept the offer and use it for the welfare and rehabilitation of the affected in the landslide tragedy. 

The Kerala government is yet to respond to Chandrasekhar's letter. 

The alleged conman and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and cheating several people.
