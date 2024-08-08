Sensex, Nifty tumble after RBI monetary policy decision





Continuous foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets also drove domestic equities lower. Extending its early trade decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 570.09 points to 78,897.92. The NSE Nifty tanked 178.2 points to 24,119.30. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to trade lower on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the ninth time in a row, saying food inflation remains stubborn.