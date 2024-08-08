RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protests over Vinesh disqualification rock RS
August 08, 2024  12:34
An anguished Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar left the House for some time during the morning session on Thursday, following an uproar and walkout by Opposition party members, who were not allowed to raise the issue related to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics. 

 Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise the Phogat disqualification issue and wanted to know "who is behind" it. 

 However, Dhankhar did not allow Kharge to raise the issue. In the meantime, Derek O'Brien of TMC, stood up to raise some issues but was not allowed by the Chair. To this Dhankar cautioned the TMC member, saying: "You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door". As uproar increased in the House, Opposition parties staged a walkout. Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House for a while. 

 "For sometime I am not finding myself in a position to sit here...," Dhankar said, adding he was leaving the House "with a heavy heart". Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the Zero Hour proceedings. PTI
