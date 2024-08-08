Parliament completes Budget process

Parliament on Thursday completed the Budget process with the Rajya Sabha returning the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill to the Lok Sabha.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman had moved both the legislation, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, in the Rajya Sabha for return to the lower House.





After a brief discussion and reply by the minister, the Upper House returned all the money bills.





Earlier, these bills were approved by the Lok Sabha.





Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha on July 23. -- PTI

