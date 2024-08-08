NSE Q1 profit up 39%; BSE 3.6x





Top bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated profit to Rs 2,567 crore, led by a 51 per cent surge in revenues from operations to Rs 4,510 crore in Q1FY25.





The exchange's incomes from transaction charges rose by 44 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,623 crore. NSE's cash markets recorded average daily turnover (ADTV) of Rs 1.23 trillion, up 2.1 times Y-o-Y.





The equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 2.1 trillion, up 2x and equity options (premium value) ADTVs stood at Rs 71,957 crore, up 33 per cent Y-o-Y.BSE's consolidated net profit jumped 3.6x Y-o-Y to Rs 265 crore thanks to 2.8 times jump in its revenues from operations at Rs 608 crore.





BSE's average daily turnover (ADTV) in the equity cash segment during Q1FY25 stood at Rs 9,006 crore, up from Rs 4,025 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.





BSE's income from transaction charges has also almost doubled on a Y-o-Y basis as it revised its transaction charges upwards for Sensex and Bankex options in May.





-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

Both the equity bourses of the country reported a healthy jump in their net profit during the first quarter of current financial year FY25 amid continued buoyancy in the market which led to doubling of trading turnover.