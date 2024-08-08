RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not all victories look alike: Bindra to Vinesh
August 08, 2024  15:48
More support for Vinesh Phogat after the heartbreaking disqualification. 

Olympian Abhinav Bindra tweets this image alongside, writing, 
"Dear Vinesh, 
It is said that sport is a celebration of human will. I have known that to be true many times in my career but never has it resonated more than today. As I look around me, I see a nation and its people celebrate your unyielding resolve. You are a fighter -- on and off the mat. Through you, we are learning what it means to never lose the fight in us, even as a loss weighs heavily. You embody the true spirit of a warrior. Not all victories look alike. Some end up as a glittering souvenir in a cabinet but the ones that matter more find their way into the stories we tell our children. And every child in this country will know the champion you are. Every child will grow up wanting to face life with the resilience you have displayed. I thank you for that. 
Respect, Abhinav Bindra."

India woke up to another shock on Thursday after a heartbroken Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling, prompting an outpouring of support from the sporting community.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her 50 kg category gold medal bout in the Olympics on Wednesday, announced her decision to retire on social media, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore.
RBI policy spooks markets; Sensex tanks 582 points

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Infosys, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards. Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Axis...

Hasina's son says she will be back in Bangladesh once...

Sheikh Hasina, who quit as prime minister and fled Bangladesh, will be back in the country as soon as democracy is restored, his son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Thursday and blamed Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, for fuelling the...

A positive outcome for Vinesh could overturn the disqualification and award her a joint-silver medal.

'The government should come back as a job creator as it did in the 1960s and the 1970s.'

Yarraji fails to qualify for semifinals of 100m hurdles, finishes 4th in her repechage

