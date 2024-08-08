NBEMS junks claims of NEET-PG question leak by 'unscrupulous agents'





In a notice, the board said the false claims have been made on a Telegram channel called "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL".





The question paper is yet to be prepared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, it said.





It asked NEET-PG candidates not get allured or misled by such "unscrupulous elements" who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of the upcoming 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate).





"All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by the NBEMS and claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus," it said in the notice.





It has come to the notice of the NBEMS that some "unscrupulous agents" are making false and bogus claims through the Telegram Messenger platform, the board said. -- PTI

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Wednesday dismissed claims of some "unscrupulous agents" that they have access to the 2024 NEET-PG exam questions, and said it has filed a police complaint.