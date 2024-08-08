RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh from Paris
August 08, 2024  14:04
image
Bangladesh update: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh from Paris to take charge of interim government.

Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will take the oath tonight. Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 8:00 pm (local time) in the presence of some 400 dignitaries, Daily Star reported. 

 The oath-taking ceremony will be held three days after the cabinet was dissolved following the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
