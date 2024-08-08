



Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will take the oath tonight. Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 8:00 pm (local time) in the presence of some 400 dignitaries, Daily Star reported.





The oath-taking ceremony will be held three days after the cabinet was dissolved following the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh update: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh from Paris to take charge of interim government.