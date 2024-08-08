RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP: Part of railway station building's porch caves in
August 08, 2024  18:26
The porch of a single-storey structure of Kumbhraj railway station in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh developed major cracks and a portion of it caved in on Thursday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 6.20 am, he said. 

Some people standing there to buy train tickets escaped unhurt when part of the porch of the around 60-year-old building at the station of the West Central Railway (WCR) caved in possibly as a result of incessant rains, he said.

After the accident, the ticket counter of the station, located around 50 km from the district headquarters, has been closed, the official said.

A purported picture of the railway station circulating on social media shows a major crack in the structure with a portion of it tilted on one side.

"It's a very old building. Nobody was injured in the incident, following which the ticket counter has been closed," Kumbhraj railway station master Vinod Meena told PTI.

When contacted, WCR's chief public relation officer Harshit Shrivastava said a team from the Bhopal division had reached the site.

The incident took place due to continuous rainfall in Guna, he said, adding that such old buildings will be surveyed to ensure the safety of passengers. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre said Guna district received 34 mm (3.4 cm) rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday.  -- PTI
