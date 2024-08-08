RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mass looting across B'desh, residents guard roads
August 08, 2024  11:19
Several residents across Bangladesh spent a sleepless night as they gathered in groups to guard the streets amid fears of robbery and looting by criminals in the violence-hit country, where an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is all set to take oath on Thursday.

 Security concerns have gripped the country since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster on Monday as police observed a work abstention, citing fears for their safety amid reports of deadly attacks on security personnel. The Yunus-led interim government appointed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin who had dissolved the parliament - is set to take oath in the evening after weeks of tumultuous student protests that forced Hasina to resign and flee the country. 

 The chaos and fear created by the deadly protests remained. Gangs of criminals have been looting and robbing homes in the absence of law enforcers over the last two days. Many residents spent a sleepless night on Wednesday amid fears of robbery and looting.

 From one end of Dhaka to another, particularly Uttara to Mohammadpur, people were concerned about their safety. Facebook users were posting in different groups and streaming live. Residents in many areas, including in Uttara and Mohammadpur, formed neighbourhood watch groups to stand guard, bdnews24.com news portal reported. -- PTI
