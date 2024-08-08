RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Manu meets Rajnath
August 08, 2024  14:53
image
Olympian Manu Bhaker shares this image writing, "I am honoured to have the opportunity to meet with the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh at his office in New Delhi. I am grateful he took time out from his busy schedule to offer his support and inspired me with his words of motivation."

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Thursday. 

"Delighted to meet India's ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by winning two Bronze medals for the country. Every Indian is elated by her incredible performances. Best wishes for her future endeavours," Singh said. 

Earlier in the day, the 22-year-old shooter from Haryana also met former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and Congress MP Deepender Hooda.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Vinesh Couldn't Pull Out With Injury
Why Vinesh Couldn't Pull Out With Injury

'A player cannot declare herself unfit or sick. This has to be certified by the tournament doctor.'

Phogat disqualification: Oppn walks out, Dhankhar leaves House
Phogat disqualification: Oppn walks out, Dhankhar leaves House

Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House for a while.

SC to hear plea against Bombay HC upholding hijab ban in colleges
SC to hear plea against Bombay HC upholding hijab ban in colleges

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea challenging a Bombay high court verdict upholding a Mumbai college's decision to ban hijabs, burqas and naqabs inside the campus.

UCC Can Wait, Personal Law Reforms Can't
UCC Can Wait, Personal Law Reforms Can't

Crucial reforms in Muslim personal law, especially laws related to inheritance and adoption, need to be initiated forthwith; historically speaking, without the State's backing, hardly has any reform taken place or allowed to prevail,...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away
Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away

The CPI-M leader was the chief minister of the state from 2000 to 2011.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances