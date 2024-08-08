Manu meets Rajnath





Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Thursday.





"Delighted to meet India's ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by winning two Bronze medals for the country. Every Indian is elated by her incredible performances. Best wishes for her future endeavours," Singh said.





Earlier in the day, the 22-year-old shooter from Haryana also met former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and Congress MP Deepender Hooda.

Olympian Manu Bhaker shares this image writing, "I am honoured to have the opportunity to meet with the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh at his office in New Delhi. I am grateful he took time out from his busy schedule to offer his support and inspired me with his words of motivation."