RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata visits Buddhadeb's residence
August 08, 2024  13:01
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who died on Thursday morning. Banerjee, who expressed shock and sadness at the demise of her predecessor in an X post, went inside the two-room government apartment of Bhattacharjee at Palm Avenue in south Kolkata. 

 She had also visited Bhattacharjee a few times when he was ill. Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim and several other party leaders went to the residence. Many party workers and common people gathered near the residence to pay their last respects. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan, father killed during unrest
Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan, father killed during unrest

The Kolkata-based actors, several of whom have worked with Shanto Khan in Bangladeshi film projects, however, did not want to comment on the reasons for the killing, saying those were internal matters of another country.

Banks told to use innovative products to mobilise funds
Banks told to use innovative products to mobilise funds

Concerned over household savings moving towards alternative investment avenues, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday asked banks to mobilise deposits through innovative products and services by leveraging their vast branch network....

Tiffin Recipe: Green Amaranth Sabji
Tiffin Recipe: Green Amaranth Sabji

More wonderful greens for a hearty monsoon meal.

Oppn vs Dhankhar in RS over Phogat disqualification
Oppn vs Dhankhar in RS over Phogat disqualification

Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House for a while.

'Please Pray For Us And Our Country'
'Please Pray For Us And Our Country'

'My father died in the liberation struggle. Bangladesh is our Motherland. This is home,' says Monindra Kumar Nath, a Hindu who has lived his 74 years in Dhaka.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances