Maha MLA slaps company official for providing 'faulty' rickshaws to disabled

Maha MLA slaps company official for providing 'faulty' rickshaws to disabledAugust 08, 2024 23:04
Maharashtra MLA and former minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu/Courtesy X
Maharashtra MLA and former minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu on Thursday slapped an official of an e-rickshaw manufacturing firm here for allegedly supplying faulty rickshaws to disabled persons.
Kadu, an independent legislator from Achalpur who heads the Prachar Janshakti party and supports the ruling alliance in the state, was here for a rally.
Some disabled persons met him outside the guest house where he was staying and complained that they had been provided faulty e-rickshaws under a government scheme.
An official of the firm which manufactured the rickshaws was also present.
A news channel aired a video showing Kadu hitting the man during the conversation.
When contacted, Kadu said, "Yes, I slapped an official of the company that supplied e-rickshaws to differently-abled people under a government scheme. A senior official of the company was supposed to come but the company sent an official who knew nothing about the product." -- PTI