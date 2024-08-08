Maha MLA slaps company official for providing 'faulty' rickshaws to disabled





Kadu, an independent legislator from Achalpur who heads the Prachar Janshakti party and supports the ruling alliance in the state, was here for a rally.





Some disabled persons met him outside the guest house where he was staying and complained that they had been provided faulty e-rickshaws under a government scheme.





An official of the firm which manufactured the rickshaws was also present.





A news channel aired a video showing Kadu hitting the man during the conversation.





When contacted, Kadu said, "Yes, I slapped an official of the company that supplied e-rickshaws to differently-abled people under a government scheme. A senior official of the company was supposed to come but the company sent an official who knew nothing about the product." -- PTI

