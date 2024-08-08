RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala HC upholds election of UDF MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram
August 08, 2024  23:17
The Kerala high court on Thursday upheld the election of United Democratic Front MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram from the Perinthalmanna assembly constituency in 2021. 

Justice C S Sudha dismissed the election petition filed by K P Mohammed Musthafa challenging Kanthapuram's election win by 38 votes. 

The petitioner, who lost to Kanthapuram, had claimed that as many as 348 postal ballots were incorrectly rejected during counting of the votes. - PTI
