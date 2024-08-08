RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 20
August 08, 2024  18:55
A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference.

The court is likely to consider on August 12 a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Kejriwal in the case.

The judge had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody in June, saying his name has surfaced as one of the 'main conspirators' and the investigation was still in progress.

The judge had also noted the apprehension of the CBI, which claimed that Kejriwal may influence the witnesses in the case.

Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.

Though the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case on July 12, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the case as he has not furnished the bail bond.  -- PTI
