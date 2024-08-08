RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J'khand HC cautions state on illegal B'deshi immigration
August 08, 2024  23:57
A view of the Jharkhand high court/ANI Photo
The Jharkhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to take immediate action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering the state through the Santhal Parganas. 

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by one Daniel Danish. 

The court observed that illegal immigration will be on the rise in view of the present unstable situation in Bangladesh. 

The bench ordered the director of the intelligence bureau, director general of the BSF, chief election commissioner of India, and director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India to be made parties in the case. The court while issuing notices to them ordered them to file a response in the matter. 

The court also suggested that the government should conduct a sudden inspection of Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards. -- PTI
