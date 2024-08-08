Jaishankar to visit Maldives from Aug 9 to 11





Muizzu visited India in June and attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers.





"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Maldives from August 9-11," the ministry of external affairs said.





"The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," it added.





Jaishankar had previously visited the Maldives in January 2023.





"Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and our Vision 'SAGAR', that is, Security and Growth for All in the Region," the MEA said in a statement.





"The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further," it added. -- PTI

