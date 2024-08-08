RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indian naval warship INS Tabar docks near London's Tower Bridge
August 08, 2024  20:30
INS Tabar crosses the iconic Tower Bridge in London/Courtesy Indian Navy on X
Several members of the Indian diaspora gathered on the banks of the river Thames to greet INS Tabar and witness the grand sight of the iconic Tower Bridge lifting its moveable levers for the frontline frigate to pass through for its four-day visit to the UK. 

A series of professional interactions between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy are planned as INS Tabar docked on Wednesday near HMS Belfast -- a Second World War frigate now operated by the Imperial War Museum on the Thames. 

INS Tabar, a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia, is commanded by Captain MR Harish with approximately 280 personnel on board. 

"Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, during her ongoing Operational Deployment to European nations, arrived at London, UK, to a huge welcome by Indian diaspora present at the iconic Tower Bridge," the ministry of defence said in a statement. 

"A series of professional interactions between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy are planned during the four days of INS Tabar's stay at the London port." -- PTI
