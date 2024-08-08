Heartbroken I can't see, hug mom: Hasina daughter





She further expressed grief at the loss of lives in Bangladesh, and the ongoing unrest in the country.





In a post on X, Saima Wazed, Sheikh Hasina's daughter, who is also WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said, "Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time."





"I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO @WHO #HealthForAll #OneWHO" she continued.





Saima Wazed assumed charge as the Regional Director for the World Health Organization, South-East Asia Region in February this year. Wazed is the first Bangladeshi and only the second woman to hold this office.

