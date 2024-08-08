RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heartbroken I can't see, hug mom: Hasina daughter
August 08, 2024  09:49
Saima Wazed, the daughter of the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has said that she is heartbroken about not being able to see, and hug her mother during the country's ongoing difficult phase.

She further expressed grief at the loss of lives in Bangladesh, and the ongoing unrest in the country.

In a post on X, Saima Wazed, Sheikh Hasina's daughter, who is also WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said, "Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time."

"I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO @WHO #HealthForAll #OneWHO" she continued.

Saima Wazed assumed charge as the Regional Director for the World Health Organization, South-East Asia Region in February this year. Wazed is the first Bangladeshi and only the second woman to hold this office.
