Heartbroken at killings in B'desh: Hasina daughter





Nobel Laureate economist Muhammad Yunus is expected to return to Bangladesh on Thursday, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported. Yunus will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on an Emirates flight from Dubai at 2.10 pm, subject to the flight being on time, Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting a statement from Yunus Centre. Yunus' return comes as he is set to take on a significant role as head of the interim government, following a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Sheikh Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, tweets, "Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO @WHO #HealthForAll #OneWHO."