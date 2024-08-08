Hasina, aides bought clothes, essentials in India





Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and other associates arrived in India on Monday in a C-130 J transport aircraft from Dhaka.





All the team members in her entourage came to India in a hurry as many of them could not even carry clothing or any other daily use items with them, sources told ANI.





The Indian protocol officials deployed with the entourage helped the members of Hasina's team to buy clothes and other items, they said.





The team members were in a state of shock due to the experience and scenes witnessed by them back home in the last few days, the sources said.





The number of associates of the two sisters from the most reputed political family of Bangladesh are in double digits and they arrived in India along with her, the sources said.





India's national security advisor Ajit Doval was constantly in touch with the officials and met Hasina as soon as she landed in Delhi. -- ANI

