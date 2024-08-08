RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee dies
August 08, 2024  10:42
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, veteran Left leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister, died at his south Kolkata residence this morning. He was 80.
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the ninth time in a row, saying food inflation remains stubborn. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes,...

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Engaging Crime Drama
Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Engaging Crime Drama

There are elements that make this show entertaining, and if you haven't seen the original show, the concept is wild enough to keep you hooked, notes Mayur Sanap.

'Discrimination Is Present Among Scheduled Castes Too'
'Discrimination Is Present Among Scheduled Castes Too'

'All of these guys who are opposing the Supreme Court judgment are from dominant scheduled caste communities and none of them come from the scavenging community.' 'Not a single scavenging leader will oppose this Supreme Court judgment.'

'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'

'The government should come back as a job creator as it did in the 1960s and the 1970s.'

All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv
All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv

While the electric version will open for bookings starting August 12, the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts will make their debut after September 2, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

