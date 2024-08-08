Former WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee dies

Sign inCreate Account
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the ninth time in a row, saying food inflation remains stubborn. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes,...
There are elements that make this show entertaining, and if you haven't seen the original show, the concept is wild enough to keep you hooked, notes Mayur Sanap.
'All of these guys who are opposing the Supreme Court judgment are from dominant scheduled caste communities and none of them come from the scavenging community.' 'Not a single scavenging leader will oppose this Supreme Court judgment.'
'The government should come back as a job creator as it did in the 1960s and the 1970s.'
While the electric version will open for bookings starting August 12, the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts will make their debut after September 2, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.