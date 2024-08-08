RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Did not get...: Why Dhankar left RS in anguish
August 08, 2024  13:51
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stopped presiding over the House for a brief while and left the House saying that he did not "get the support he should have received."  

He said, "Making this sacred House a centre of anarchy, attacking Indian democracy, tarnishing the dignity of the post of the Speaker, this is not just indecent conduct, this is conduct that crosses all limits... 

"What I have been seeing in recent days and the way the challenge is being given through words, letters, through newspapers, how many wrong comments have been made. This challenge is not being given to me but this challenge is being given to the post of the Chairman. And this challenge is being given because they (opposition) think that the person sitting on this post is not worthy of it..." 

Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed dramatic events as the members of the opposition walked out after their demand to discuss the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024 was not taken up for discussion in the House. Dhankar expressed anguish at opposition members showing "disrespect" to the Chair. 

"For some time... unable to sit, (leaving) with heavy heart," he said. On his leaving the House, the Chairman said that he was not "running away" from his oath. "Iss pavitra sadan ko arajakta ka akhada banana" is against democratic values and there is an attempt to challenge the dignity of the House," Dhankar said before leaving the chair. "I did not get the support I should have...," he added. 

Referring to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, he said the entire country is in pain and "to politicise it is to show disrespect" to athletes. He added that the Haryana government has extended all support and announced awards given to medal winners. 

"You set aflame democratic traditions...insult to the chair," the Rajya Sabha chairman said referring to the protests in the House.
