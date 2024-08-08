Did Hasina commit extraditable offence: Ex-SCBA pres to Bdesh SC bar body chief





Aggarwala has also requested the Bangladesh SCBA president to ensure that Hindus are not intentionally targeted during a turmoil in the neighbouring country.





The letter, addressed to AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, says the legal fraternity of both countries work closely.





"I read in news reports that it has been urged by you in the capacity of President of Supreme Court Bar Association of Bangladesh that India should arrest the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and return them to Bangladesh," the letter says.





It points out that according to the 2013 extradition treaty between both countries, it is mandatory that there is an "extraditable offence". -- PTI

Former Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala has written a letter to the president of the apex court bar association in Bangladesh, seeking information on whether the country's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, had committed an "extraditable offence".