All your questions on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification answered...August 08, 2024 14:58
Former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team and an Olympian, Viren Rasquinha tweets on the fiasco of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.
"My personal statement on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification: Vinesh and the entire team that worked with her are devastated with the disqualification from the Paris Olympics. I have tried to answer some questions that have been asked to me since yesterday morning."
Read the statement here.