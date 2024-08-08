RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Akshay donates Rs 1.21 cr to Haji Ali Dargah revamp
August 08, 2024  16:25
image
Superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.21 crore towards the Haji Ali Dargah renovation project, an official of the shrine's trust said on Thursday. Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Haji Ali Dargah, shared the news of the actor's donation for the project in a post on social media platform X. 

 Khandwani also posted a video from Kumar's visit to the iconic shrine, where he prayed and also offered a chaddar. 

 "Bollywood Super Star Padmashri @akshaykumar generously took the responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to Rs 1,21,00,000/- for the renovation work underway of Haji Ali Dargah. 

 "It was my honor as Managing Trustee with my entire team to welcomed the philanthropist. Duaa for his Late parents and the entire nation were made," Khandwani posted.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RBI policy spooks markets; Sensex tanks 582 points
RBI policy spooks markets; Sensex tanks 582 points

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Infosys, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards. Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Axis...

Hasina's son says she will be back in Bangladesh once...
Hasina's son says she will be back in Bangladesh once...

Sheikh Hasina, who quit as prime minister and fled Bangladesh, will be back in the country as soon as democracy is restored, his son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Thursday and blamed Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, for fuelling the...

Vinesh awaits CAS verdict for silver
Vinesh awaits CAS verdict for silver

A positive outcome for Vinesh could overturn the disqualification and award her a joint-silver medal.

'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'

'The government should come back as a job creator as it did in the 1960s and the 1970s.'

Jyothi Yarraji's Olympic dream ends
Jyothi Yarraji's Olympic dream ends

Yarraji fails to qualify for semifinals of 100m hurdles, finishes 4th in her repechage

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances