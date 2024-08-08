Akshay donates Rs 1.21 cr to Haji Ali Dargah revamp





Khandwani also posted a video from Kumar's visit to the iconic shrine, where he prayed and also offered a chaddar.





"Bollywood Super Star Padmashri @akshaykumar generously took the responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to Rs 1,21,00,000/- for the renovation work underway of Haji Ali Dargah.





"It was my honor as Managing Trustee with my entire team to welcomed the philanthropist. Duaa for his Late parents and the entire nation were made," Khandwani posted.

Superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.21 crore towards the Haji Ali Dargah renovation project, an official of the shrine's trust said on Thursday. Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Haji Ali Dargah, shared the news of the actor's donation for the project in a post on social media platform X.