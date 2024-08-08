50.10 kg. That made all the difference to Vinesh and India





"Vinesh's competition also did. Weighing for her women's 50kg final bout, the scale showed 50.10 kg. It is not exactly 100 grams over the limit, but it didn't matter. Anything in the decimal place over the 50 is a red line."





"All wrestlers compete in weight divisions -- six in men's and women's freestyle and six in the men's Greco-Roman wrestling. If they weigh in heavier than the weight class they are entered in, they are not permitted to compete. Their competition ends there.