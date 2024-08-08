RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


50.10 kg. That made all the difference to Vinesh and India
August 08, 2024  09:01
image
"All wrestlers compete in weight divisions -- six in men's and women's freestyle and six in the men's Greco-Roman wrestling. If they weigh in heavier than the weight class they are entered in, they are not permitted to compete. Their competition ends there.

"Vinesh's competition also did. Weighing for her women's 50kg final bout, the scale showed 50.10 kg. It is not exactly 100 grams over the limit, but it didn't matter. Anything in the decimal place over the 50 is a red line."

Read the full story here. 
TOP STORIES

How Banks Plan To Tackle 'Mule' Fraud

'A mule operates someone else's account to transfer illegal money.'

India To Fast-Track Visas For Chinese Nationals

The new guidelines, effective from August 1, aim to expedite visa approvals for nationals from China and other countries sharing land borders with India.

Meet Miss Expressive Shruti Ramachandran

'A dress with pockets,' according to her, 'is the most underrated piece of clothing'.

Vinesh Phogat retires: 'Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024'

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

In Pictures - Tebogo beats Lyles with fastest 200m semis time

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo set the fastest time in the men's Olympic 200 metres semi-finals on Wednesday, proving his intent to upset American Noah Lyles's quest for a sprint double.

