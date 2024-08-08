RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 tribals lynched near Statue of Unity in Guj, 6 held
August 08, 2024  22:47
Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat/Amit Dave/Reuters
Two tribals were allegedly beaten to death by a group of six workers on suspicion of theft at the site of the under-construction 'Tribal Museum' near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district, a police official said on Thursday. 

The incident took place on the night of August 6 and the deceased have been identified as Jayesh Tadvi and Sanjay Tadvi, said Narmada Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe. 

"A group of six construction workers tied Jayesh, a resident of Kevadia, and Sanjay of nearby Gabhan village and then thrashed them. Jayesh died on the spot, while Sanjay succumbed to injuries in the government hospital in Rajpipla this morning," the SP said. 

"As per Sanjay Tadvi's dying declaration, he and Jayesh were farm labourers and entered the construction site during the night hoping to steal some metal scrap to sell. They were caught and then beaten up. We have arrested the six persons allegedly involved in the case. They have been charged with murder," he said. 

Those arrested for murder and other offences under BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) comprise Ahmedabad-resident Margish Hirmara, Uttar Pradesh native Dipu Yadav, Umesh Gupta hailing from Bihar, Deval Patel from Gandhinagar as well as Shailesh Taviyad and Vanraj Taviyad, both from Panchmahal district, the official said. -- PTI
