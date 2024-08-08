RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
17 Indian workers stranded in Bangladesh evacuated: BSF
August 08, 2024  20:02
image
Altogether 17 Indian workers engaged in road construction in Bangladesh and stranded due to the ongoing unrest were evacuated by the Border Security Force, an official said on Thursday.

BSF Tripura Frontier IG Patel Piyush Purusottam Das received a call about the workers' situation on Wednesday evening, the official added.

"Due to unrest in Bangladesh, the workers were stranded at their camp in Ramrail. They were en route to ICP Akhaura from the Bangladesh side, and a request was made to the BSF to facilitate their safe passage through ICP Agartala," a BSF official said, adding that contact was promptly established at the nodal officer level between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

"In a well-coordinated operation, the BSF and BGB worked together effectively. The BGB assisted the 17 AFCONS workers, ensuring their safe movement to ICP Agartala, where their customs and immigration were cleared late at night before handing them over to the BSF," the official added. -- PTI

IMAGE: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep vigil at the India-Bangladesh Border check post after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina steps down from her position amid the unrest in Bangladesh, at Hili, in South Dinajpur on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

With 9 victims in a year, serial killer puts Bareilly on edge
With 9 victims in a year, serial killer puts Bareilly on edge

Nine women have been killed in the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area since last year and police suspect they all have been perpetrated by the same person who strangled all his/her victims, at least one, by her own saree.

Realtors cheer Centre's LTCG tax decision
Realtors cheer Centre's LTCG tax decision

The government's move to tweak the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regime proposed in the Finance Bill 2024 and re-introduce the indexation benefit is likely to boost the investments and spur housing sales in the country, industry...

Delhi police procure 700 face detection CCTV cameras for I-Day security
Delhi police procure 700 face detection CCTV cameras for I-Day security

While the north district will get 346 Closed Circuit Television cameras, the central district will be allotted 354 cameras, officials said.

'A feat for generations': Modi hails hockey heroes
'A feat for generations': Modi hails hockey heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for securing the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

In Pictures - India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze
In Pictures - India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze

India's men's hockey team clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years after a come-from-behind 2-1 victory win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh a fitting farewell in Paris on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances