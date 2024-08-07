Will PM Modi call Vinesh Phogat, asks Congress

The Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether he would call wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her historic semi-final win at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday night.





Taking to social media X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Vinesh Phogat is assured of a silver or a gold medal at Paris. Will the non-biological PM call her? To congratulate her of course but more importantly to apologise for the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with her during the women wrestlers protest?"





Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in Paris on Tuesday. With the semifinal win, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.





The senior Congress leader was referring to the 2023 protest by the country's ace wrestlers against then-Wrestlers' Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.





Brij Bhushan, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers.





The 67-year-old BJP leader has held the position of WFI chief since 2012.