RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will PM Modi call Vinesh Phogat, asks Congress
August 07, 2024  08:47
image
The Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether he would call wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her historic semi-final win at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Vinesh Phogat is assured of a silver or a gold medal at Paris. Will the non-biological PM call her? To congratulate her of course but more importantly to apologise for the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with her during the women wrestlers protest?"

Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in Paris on Tuesday. With the semifinal win, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

The senior Congress leader was referring to the 2023 protest by the country's ace wrestlers against then-Wrestlers' Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers. 

The 67-year-old BJP leader has held the position of WFI chief since 2012.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week
Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week

Urvashi gets a fancy ride in Paris.... Richa reminds herself of a vacation... Bobby resets for the week...

Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now
Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now

The steep cut in Customs duty on silver in the FY25 Budget to 6 per cent from 15 per cent may provide the government temporary relief by checking the spurt in silver imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Comprehensive...

Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This
Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This

A taxpayer who does not revise their return within the stipulated deadline would be stuck with the original return, including its errors.

If we can create Bangladesh...: Ramdev on safety of Hindus
If we can create Bangladesh...: Ramdev on safety of Hindus

'I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full...

''Made Good Money? Take Your Capital Out'
''Made Good Money? Take Your Capital Out'

'Forget your loss or profit in your portfolio.' 'Look at how much cash you have in hand.' 'If you don't have cash in hand, liquidate at least partially; get into about 20 per cent in cash.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances