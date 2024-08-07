Vinesh's weight increased overnight: WFI chief

Vinesh's weight increased overnight: WFI chiefAugust 07, 2024 14:44
Update: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh says, "It is extremely unfortunate for our country that even after wrestling so well and qualifying for the Finals, she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams. The Govt of India has provided a coach, nutritionist, and physio to Vinesh Phogat. All of them are with her in the games village.
"Her weight was constant for 2 days but it increased overnight, the reason for this can only be given by her nutritionist and her coach. WFI is looking after the legal procedure. PT Usha has reached the games village, we will have a discussion and decide how to protest against IOC and UWW."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha and asked her to explore every available avenue that might help Vinesh Phogat's case, sources told PTI on Wednesday.
"PM spoke to IOA President P T Usha and sought first hand information on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback," a source said.
