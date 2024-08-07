Vinesh's weight increased overnight: WFI chief





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha and asked her to explore every available avenue that might help Vinesh Phogat's case, sources told PTI on Wednesday.



"PM spoke to IOA President P T Usha and sought first hand information on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback," a source said.

"Her weight was constant for 2 days but it increased overnight, the reason for this can only be given by her nutritionist and her coach. WFI is looking after the legal procedure. PT Usha has reached the games village, we will have a discussion and decide how to protest against IOC and UWW."