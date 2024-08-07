RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vinesh's university rewards her with Rs 25 lakh
August 07, 2024  18:51
Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for its student and wrestler Vinesh Phogat who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling.

The announcement by the LPU comes at a time when Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. She was found overweight by 100 gm.

"For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of Rs 25 lakh, which was reserved for silver medallists," said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder Chancellor of LPU.

Phogat is studying MA Psychology at the university in Jalandhar.                

"The university reserved the money for silver medallist winner students in the Paris Olympics. The award is announced despite her recent disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. This decision comes as a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to its student-athletes, even in the face of disappointment," the university said in a statement.

LPU has announced a comprehensive cash reward programme for students who win medals at the Paris Olympics. Gold medallists will receive Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists will receive Rs 25 lakh and bronze medallists will receive Rs 10 lakh.

As many as 24 students from the university are representing India in various sports disciplines, including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, and boxing.

"This contingent accounts for 21 pc of the overall Indian team, making LPU the second-largest contingent globally after Stanford University (USA)," the statement added.
