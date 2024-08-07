Vinesh, you are champion among champions: PM

PM Modi tweets, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.





Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.



