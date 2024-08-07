RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vinesh, you are champion among champions: PM
August 07, 2024  12:56
image
PM Narendra Modi reacts to the heartbreaking news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat.

PM Modi tweets, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.
