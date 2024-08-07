Vinesh dehydrated, will do whatever possible: WFI

In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.





Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final on Wednesday but will now return home without a medal.





"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.