Vinesh dehydrated, will do whatever possible: WFI

Vinesh dehydrated, will do whatever possible: WFIAugust 07, 2024 14:18
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification: "We have less time, but we will do whatever is possible. Since she was training all night to reduce her weight, there is slight dehydration. Now she is fit and taking rest in the games village. It is extremely sad for the country that we missed our first gold medal in Women's Wrestling because of the overweight issue. Our athletes are very well prepared and they will all play extremely well. We are hoping for 2-3 medals."
In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.
Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final on Wednesday but will now return home without a medal.
"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.
TOP STORIES
Private banks' bottom line remains healthy in Q1, bad loans inch up
Private banks' net profit grew 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 48,982 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) owing to healthy growth in credit and other income. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased...