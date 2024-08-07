RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vinesh dehydrated, will do whatever possible: WFI
August 07, 2024  14:18
image
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification: "We have less time, but we will do whatever is possible. Since she was training all night to reduce her weight, there is slight dehydration. Now she is fit and taking rest in the games village. It is extremely sad for the country that we missed our first gold medal in Women's Wrestling because of the overweight issue. Our athletes are very well prepared and they will all play extremely well. We are hoping for 2-3 medals."

In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final on Wednesday but will now return home without a medal.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'What is happening in Bangladesh can happen in India'
'What is happening in Bangladesh can happen in India'

"Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more...

Technology Architects Are In Demand
Technology Architects Are In Demand

A tech architect must have certifications across ERP platforms (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft) and Cloud platforms (MS, Google, Low code SAAS platforms such as Salesforce, and ServiceNow).

Chaos continues in Bangladesh as police remain absent
Chaos continues in Bangladesh as police remain absent

The students, including members of Bangladesh Scouts, were seen controlling the traffic movement at several places, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Private banks' bottom line remains healthy in Q1, bad loans inch up
Private banks' bottom line remains healthy in Q1, bad loans inch up

Private banks' net profit grew 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 48,982 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) owing to healthy growth in credit and other income. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased...

Help Vinesh, PM Urges Usha
Help Vinesh, PM Urges Usha

'PM spoke to IOA President P T Usha and sought first hand information on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances