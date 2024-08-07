RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Train services between Kalyan, Kasara hit after falling of boulder
August 07, 2024  22:50
The train services on the Kalyan-Kasara section has been affected after the falling of a boulder between Antgaon and Asangaon stations on the central line near Mumbai, said the Central Railway in a post on X. 

The railways said that works were underway to clear the tracks and restore services at the earliest. 

"Boulder has fallen between ATGAON & ASANGAON station, hence up the line between KASARA & KALYAN has been affected. Work is in progress, and all possible efforts are being made to restore the service as soon as possible," said the divisional railway manager, Mumbai, Central Railway in the post.
