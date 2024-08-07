RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TMC demands Bharat Ratna or RS seat for Vinesh
August 07, 2024  22:31
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat/File image
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat/File image
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded Bharat Ratna or a President-nominated Rajya Sabha seat for ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Olympics, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated. 

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams ahead of her women's 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu described the setback as painful but said Phogat is a champion among champions for the more than 1.4 billion people of India and the nation's pride. 

"The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a President-nominated RS seat, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated. This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No medal can fully reflect her true mettle," TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X. 

The TMC shared a video on social media of Phogat's role in the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Secure Child's Financial Future
How To Secure Child's Financial Future

By following the path of Kula Dharma as mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita, you will not only be securing your child's future but also contributing to your own early sukoon (peace and well-being), says Vatsal Ramaiya

When double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi
When double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi

Sources said Gandhi congratulated Bhaker on her historic feat and wished her for her future endeavours.

U.S. Open prize fund reaches record $75 million
U.S. Open prize fund reaches record $75 million

The prize money pool for this year's U.S. Open has been increased by 15% to $75 million, making it the largest purse in tennis history, the United States Tennis Association announced on Wednesday.

27 Wickets to spin: India's nightmare series
27 Wickets to spin: India's nightmare series

Spinners became India's worst nightmare in their first bilateral series defeat against Sri Lanka since 1997.

Rohidas boost for India in bronze play-off vs Spain
Rohidas boost for India in bronze play-off vs Spain

A heart-wrenching defeat in the semi-finals notwithstanding, a demoralised Indian men's hockey team will have to regroup quickly and aim for a second consecutive podium finish at the Olympics when it takes on Spain in the bronze medal...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances