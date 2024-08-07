TMC demands Bharat Ratna or RS seat for Vinesh





In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams ahead of her women's 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu described the setback as painful but said Phogat is a champion among champions for the more than 1.4 billion people of India and the nation's pride.





"The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a President-nominated RS seat, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated. This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No medal can fully reflect her true mettle," TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.





The TMC shared a video on social media of Phogat's role in the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. -- PTI

