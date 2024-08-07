Student dies after food poisoning in UP school, FIR against mess operator





Around 80 students from a school in Mehroona village had fallen ill with symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea after eating the school meal, and were hospitalised on Monday.





Currently, 61 students are hospitalised in Deoria Medical College, according to the officials.





District magistrate Divya Mittal expressed deep sorrow over this incident.





"All the students admitted for treatment at Deoria Medical College are healthy and they will be discharged from today," Mittal said.





The school, which provides residential-based free education to meritorious students from financially weaker sections of society, is being run by the Social Welfare Department of the state.





Currently, 94 such schools are functional in the state, according to an official website. -- PTI

A 15-year-old student, who was among the several children hospitalised here two days ago after food poisoning at a state-run school, died in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Wednesday, officials said.