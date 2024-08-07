RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Student dies after food poisoning in UP school, FIR against mess operator
August 07, 2024  23:40
image
A 15-year-old student, who was among the several children hospitalised here two days ago after food poisoning at a state-run school, died in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Wednesday, officials said. 

Around 80 students from a school in Mehroona village had fallen ill with symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea after eating the school meal, and were hospitalised on Monday. 

Currently, 61 students are hospitalised in Deoria Medical College, according to the officials. 

District magistrate Divya Mittal expressed deep sorrow over this incident. 

"All the students admitted for treatment at Deoria Medical College are healthy and they will be discharged from today," Mittal said. 

The school, which provides residential-based free education to meritorious students from financially weaker sections of society, is being run by the Social Welfare Department of the state. 

Currently, 94 such schools are functional in the state, according to an official website. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Suryakumar to play for Mumbai in Buchi Babu tourney
Suryakumar to play for Mumbai in Buchi Babu tourney

He will feature in the second match for Mumbai CA XI against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI at Coimbatore, from August 27-30.

SC raps judge, cop for ignoring bail order
SC raps judge, cop for ignoring bail order

In an unprecedented verdict, the top court said the criminal jurisprudence required courts to apply judicial mind to the facts of a case before granting police custody if it was "genuinely required".

Wellalage achieves elusive record vs India in ODIs
Wellalage achieves elusive record vs India in ODIs

Wellalage was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul inflicting a dent that the Indian team could never recover from.

How To Secure Child's Financial Future
How To Secure Child's Financial Future

By following the path of Kula Dharma as mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita, you will not only be securing your child's future but also contributing to your own early sukoon (peace and well-being), says Vatsal Ramaiya

When double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi
When double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi

Sources said Gandhi congratulated Bhaker on her historic feat and wished her for her future endeavours.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances